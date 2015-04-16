(Adds details on drug, competition, executive comment)
LONDON, April 16 Shares in French drugmaker
Ipsen and its Swedish partner Active Biotech
fell sharply on Thursday after the companies announced an
experimental medicine had failed to extend lives for prostate
cancer sufferers.
As a result, the partners said they had decided to
discontinue all studies of tasquinimod in prostate cancer,
torpedoing sales hopes for a product that had already reached
the final Phase III stage of clinical testing.
Ipsen stock was down 10 percent in early trade while Active
Biotech, which originally developed the drug, slumped 60
percent.
Tomas Leanderson, chief executive of Active Biotech, said
the Phase III study result was a major disappointment, given
that the drug had shown promise in earlier stages of testing.
"However, the data at hand is unambiguous and cannot
motivate further development of tasquinimod in this patient
population," he said.
Ipsen and Active Biotech had been trying to muscle in on an
increasingly competitive market. Phase III testing of
tasquinimod began four years ago and since then other medicines
have reached the market, raising the bar.
In particular, Johnson & Johnson's Zytiga and
Medivation's Xtandi have both managed to delay
significantly disease progression and improve survival.
Ipsen licensed rights to tasquinimod outside of the Americas
and Japan from Active Biotech in 2011.
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Vincent Baby)