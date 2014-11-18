BRIEF-Sienna Senior Living announces acquisition of a 61% interest in Glenmore Lodge
Nov 18 Ipsen SA :
* Renews collaboration with the Salk Institute For Biological Studies (Salk Institute) in medical sciences for another three years
* Objective for Ipsen and Salk Institute is to achieve critical insights in understanding of human diseases to develop new therapies
* Research under renewed Salk-Ipsen Life Sciences Program to be carried outin next three years
March 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2030 GMT on Wednesday:
* Glycyx Pharmaventures and Valeant Pharmaceuticals agree to binding terms of licensing agreement in the field of oncology