BRIEF-Lerado Financial Group Co proposes to raise about hk$460.64 million by way of rights issue
* Proposes to raise about hk$460.64 million by way of rights issue of 4.61 billion rights shares at subscription price of hk$0.10 per rights share
Nov 28 Ipsen SA :
* Ipsen announces FDA acceptance of filing for Dysport in the treatment of upper limb spasticity in adult patients
* Quark Ventures lowers its stake in the company to about 0.007 percent from about 20.01 percent
* Says has signed a cooperation agreement for the company's third OEM project