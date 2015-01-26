Jan 26 Ipsen SA :
* Ipsen announces topline results of two double-blind
phase III studies of Dysport in lower limb spasticity in
children and in adults
* PLL phase III study of Dysport shows statistically
significant response versus placebo in improvement of muscle
tone
* PLL phase III study of Dysport shows as well statistically
significant overall benefit versus placebo, as measured by
physician global assessment
* Comprehensive results from double-blind studies on Dysport
to be disclosed in next few months at major international
congresses
* Study proves Dysport demonstrates high benefit in adults
with stroke or traumatic brain injury causing lower limb
spasticity - Principal Investigator of all study
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)