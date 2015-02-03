BRIEF-Savior Lifetec to issue 1st series domestic secured convertible corporate bonds of T$700 mln
* Says it will issue the 1st series domestic secured convertible corporate bonds, worth T$700 million
Feb 3 Ipsen SA :
* Announces topline results of two double-blind phase III studies of Dysport in lower limb spasticity in children and in adults
* In PLL phase III study treatment with Dysport showed statistically significant response versus placebo in improvement of muscle tone
* In all phase III study treatment with Dysport at dose of 1500u showed a statistically significant response versus placebo in improvement of muscle tone
* Comprehensive results from double-blind studies on Dysport to be disclosed in next few months and shared with key regulatory agencies this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 7.3 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment