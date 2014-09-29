Sept 29Ipsen SA :

* Presented on Saturday the preliminary results of exploratory proof-of-concept study with Tasquinimod in four advanced tumor types at the ESMO 2014 congress

* Main objective of study was to determine clinical activity of tasquinimod in advanced hepatocellular (HCC), ovarian (OC), renal cell (RCC) and gastric (GC) carcinomas in patients who had progressed after standard anti-tumor therapies

* Data did not support further development of tasquinimod in monotherapy in heavily pretreated patients with advanced OC, RCC and GC

* Pharmacokinetic and biomarkers analyses are ongoing

* Preliminary results from the futility analysis reported sufficient clinical activity to complete the recruitment of the HCC cohort for which results are expected in 2015

* Safety profile was consistent with the known safety profile of tasquinimod in previous studies

* Primary endpoint was PFS rate at predefined time for each cohort

* Secondary objectives included PFS, response rate, OS, safety, pharmacokinetics and biomarkers

