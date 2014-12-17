Dec 17 Ipsen SA :
* Said on Tuesday that Somatuline Depot (lanreotide)
Injection 120 mg was approved by the FDA for the treatment of
adult patients with unresectable, well- or
moderately-differentiated, locally advanced or metastatic
gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (GEP-NETs)
* Somatuline was previously approved in the United States
for the long-term treatment of acromegalic patients who have had
an inadequate response to surgery and/or radiotherapy, or for
whom surgery and/or radiotherapy is not an option
* Somatuline's approval was based on demonstration of
improved progression-free survival (PFS) in CLARINET
multi-center, international, randomized (1:1), double-blind,
placebo-controlled study
