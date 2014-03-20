BRIEF-Inotek Pharmaceuticals reports fiscal year 2016 financial results
* Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corporation reports fiscal year 2016 financial results and operational highlights
PARIS, March 20 Ipsen SA : * Shares in the French drugmaker fall 6.8 pct after top shareholder Mayroy sells 7 pct stake via private palcement. * The price was set at 29.50 euros ($41.03) per share, putting the value of the 5.89 million shares sold at around 173.8 million euros.
* Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corporation reports fiscal year 2016 financial results and operational highlights
ELIZONDO, Spain, March 16 Tucked away in Spain's Pyrenees mountains, patients at psychiatric facility Benito Menni stretch out across floor mats and stroke greyhound puppies Atila and Argi.
* Acceleron announces plans to initiate a phase 2 trial of ACE-083 in charcot-marie-tooth neuromuscular disease and host educational webinar