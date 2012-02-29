* Lower operating margins seen in 2012

* 2011 net profit totals 400,000 euros

* Primary care drugs to decline around 15 pct in 2012 (Adds details)

PARIS, Feb 29 French drug company Ipsen on Wednesday predicted shrinking margins and sliding primary drug sales this year after one-off charges almost wiped out profits in 2011.

The company said it was targeting a 15 percent operating margin this year, down from 17.3 percent in 2011, reflecting the lower profitability of prescribed drugs in France due to price cuts and the loss of state reimbursement on memory-loss treatment Tanakan.

Primary care drug sales are expected to decline around 15 percent in 2012, although sales of specialty drugs, where the company is refocusing its business, are forecast to increase between 8 and 10 percent, Ipsen said.

Last year, Ipsen said it would accelerate growth in the United States and emerging markets as it reorganises operations.

The company was forced to review its strategy as its primary care products faced generic competition and government-imposed price cuts.

Net profit in 2011 totaled 400,000 euros ($537,000), down from 95.3 million a year earlier, as the drug maker booked several one-off charges, including a cut in the value of its stake in U.S. biotech company Inspiration Biopharmaceuticals.

Ipsen controls 40.7 percent of Inspiration.

Sales in the year rose 5.4 percent to 1.16 billion, driven by growth of specialty care drugs.

Shares in Ipsen, which have lost around 10 percent of their value in the last year, closed at 22.10 euros on Tuesday, giving the company a market capitalisation of 1.84 billion.

($1 = 0.7450 euros) (Reporting by Elena Berton)