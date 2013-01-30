PARIS Jan 30 French drugmaker Ipsen on Wednesday said fourth-quarter sales fell 0.3 percent as a drop in demand for drugs sold via primary care facilities outweighed growth in drugs prescribed by specialist doctors.

Revenue fell to 294.9 million euros ($397.5 million) in the October-December period from 295.8 million a year earlier, Ipsen said in a statement. ($1 = 0.7420 euros) (Reporting By Christian Plumb)