BRIEF-Agfa Gevaert Q4 recurring EBITDA up 16.9 percent to 76 million euros
* Q4 revenue 664 million euros ($701.65 million) versus 672 million euros year ago
PARIS Jan 30 French drugmaker Ipsen on Wednesday said fourth-quarter sales fell 0.3 percent as a drop in demand for drugs sold via primary care facilities outweighed growth in drugs prescribed by specialist doctors.
Revenue fell to 294.9 million euros ($397.5 million) in the October-December period from 295.8 million a year earlier, Ipsen said in a statement. ($1 = 0.7420 euros) (Reporting By Christian Plumb)
* Integragen and Laboratoire Cerba sign licensing agreement to commercialize miR-31-3p tumor expression test
* Said on Tuesday that US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) allowed to trade in U.S. territory product "Oral Care"