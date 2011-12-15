* Relocates U.S. headquarters to New Jersey

PARIS Dec 15 French drugmaker Ipsen is investing $45 million in its Massachusetts research and development centre and relocating its United States headquarters to New Jersey as it seeks to accelerate growth in North America, it said on Thursday.

The company said it plans to expand and renovate its research centre in Milford, Massachusetts, which will house drug-development and manufacturing facilities.

Its U.S. headquarters will move to Bridgewater, New Jersey, from Brisbane, California, to help it better coordinate operations with its main headquarters in Paris, with operations due to start at the new site by April, Ipsen said.

Ipsen unveiled plans in June to more than double sales and triple operating profits by 2020 as it refocuses its strategy and accelerates growth in the United States and emerging countries.

The company is seeking to reassure investors about a drug pipeline that has suffered several setbacks, including the latest failure of cancer drug Irosustat, which analysts saw as a key asset with blockbuster potential.

Ipsen has been forced to review its strategy as its primary care products - drugs prescribed by general practitioners such as Forlax for constipation and Smecta against diarrhoea - face generic competition and are subject to healthcare spending cuts. (Reporting by Elena Berton; Editing by James Regan)