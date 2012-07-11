PARIS, July 11 French drugmaker Ipsen
said on Wednesday it had scrapped the planned sale of its
primary-care plant in Dreux, west of Paris, on the back of
better-than-expected sales since the start of the year.
The statement came a day after Ipsen's stock slumped 11
percent, hit by the company's announcement that it was putting
two late-stage clinical trials for an experimental haemophilia
drug on hold.
"There's been a change in the economic environment...There's
been more international volume from countries like China,
Russia," said a spokesman for Ipsen, which he said had been in
"advanced" talks to sell the site since putting it up for sale
last year.
The spokesman added there had been no political pressure to
halt the sale of the Dreux site, which employs more than 580
people and has a distribution centre handling 10,000 tons of
drugs a year.
The new centre-left administration of President Francois
Hollande has pledged to enact new laws to stop firms firing
workers just to boost profits.
(Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)