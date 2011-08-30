* Recurring H1 adj consolidated net up 33 pct to 107 mln eur

* Total H1 revenue up 5.8 pct at 619.4 mln eur

* Expands blood disorder agreement with Inspiration

* Nominates Susheel Surpal as chief financial officer

(Adds detail, background)

PARIS, Aug 30 French drugmaker Ipsen (IPN.PA) raised its financial goals for the year on Tuesday and said it had expanded its partnership with Inspiration Biopharmaceuticals to prepare for the launch of haemophilia drugs in Europe.

Ipsen now expects sales of primary care drugs, which are typically prescribed by general practitioners, to drop between 3 and 5 percent, less than its previous forecast for a decline of 8 to 10 percent.

It kept its sales growth forecast for specialty care drugs unchanged at close to 8 percent. The company also set a forecast for full-year recurring adjusted operating income of 190 million to 200 million euros.

Calling 2011 a "transitional year" for Ipsen, Marc de Garidel, chief executive since November, said in a statement that the improved outlook resulted from dynamic growth in Ipsen's specialty care products, including cancer treatments.

Total revenue in the first half of the year rose 5.8 percent to 619.4 million euros ($899.5 million). Specialty care sales grew 8 percent and primary care sales were flat at 185.6 million euros as governments across Europe cut healthcare spending.

Recurring adjusted consolidated net profit grew 33 percent to 107.3 million euros.

Ipsen said its partnership with U.S. group Inspiration would be expanded to create a sales force in Europe to promote treatments for blood diseases ahead of their approval and launch.

Inspiration expects to submit experimental drug IB1001, which is designed to treat and prevent bleeding in patients with haemophilia B, for European marketing approval by the end of the year.

Following Garidel's arrival, Ipsen has made changes to its executive committee and on Tuesday announced the nomination of Susheel Surpal as chief financial officer.

He was previously European financial director at Sodexo (EXHO.PA), corporate controller at pen maker BIC (BICP.PA) and corporate financial director at cheese maker Bel (FROB.PA).

Ipsen in June unveiled plans to more than double sales and triple operating profit by 2020 as it refocuses its strategy and accelerates growth in the United States and emerging countries. ($1=.6886 Euro) (Reporting by Caroline Jacobs; Editing by James Regan)