* Recurring H1 adj consolidated net up 33 pct to 107 mln eur
* Total H1 revenue up 5.8 pct at 619.4 mln eur
* Expands blood disorder agreement with Inspiration
* Nominates Susheel Surpal as chief financial officer
(Adds detail, background)
PARIS, Aug 30 French drugmaker Ipsen (IPN.PA)
raised its financial goals for the year on Tuesday and said it
had expanded its partnership with Inspiration Biopharmaceuticals
to prepare for the launch of haemophilia drugs in Europe.
Ipsen now expects sales of primary care drugs, which are
typically prescribed by general practitioners, to drop between 3
and 5 percent, less than its previous forecast for a decline of
8 to 10 percent.
It kept its sales growth forecast for specialty care drugs
unchanged at close to 8 percent. The company also set a forecast
for full-year recurring adjusted operating income of 190 million
to 200 million euros.
Calling 2011 a "transitional year" for Ipsen, Marc de
Garidel, chief executive since November, said in a statement
that the improved outlook resulted from dynamic growth in
Ipsen's specialty care products, including cancer treatments.
Total revenue in the first half of the year rose 5.8 percent
to 619.4 million euros ($899.5 million). Specialty care sales
grew 8 percent and primary care sales were flat at 185.6 million
euros as governments across Europe cut healthcare spending.
Recurring adjusted consolidated net profit grew 33 percent
to 107.3 million euros.
Ipsen said its partnership with U.S. group Inspiration would
be expanded to create a sales force in Europe to promote
treatments for blood diseases ahead of their approval and
launch.
Inspiration expects to submit experimental drug IB1001,
which is designed to treat and prevent bleeding in patients with
haemophilia B, for European marketing approval by the end of the
year.
Following Garidel's arrival, Ipsen has made changes to its
executive committee and on Tuesday announced the nomination of
Susheel Surpal as chief financial officer.
He was previously European financial director at Sodexo
(EXHO.PA), corporate controller at pen maker BIC (BICP.PA) and
corporate financial director at cheese maker Bel (FROB.PA).
Ipsen in June unveiled plans to more than double sales and
triple operating profit by 2020 as it refocuses its strategy and
accelerates growth in the United States and emerging countries.
($1=.6886 Euro)
(Reporting by Caroline Jacobs; Editing by James Regan)