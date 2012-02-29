BRIEF-Anthem Bluecross and Blueshield expands some services
* Anthem Bluecross and Blueshield expands its badgercare plus and medicaid services to 24 additional Wisconsin counties Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS Feb 29 French drug company Ipsen on Wednesday predicted lower operating margins and a 15 percent slide in primary care drug sales this year after reporting a declinein 2011 profit due to one-off charges.
Net profit in 2011 totaled 400,000 euros ($536,900), down from 95.3 million a year earlier, as the drug maker booked several one-off charges, including a loss relating to its 22 percent stake in U.S. biotech Inspiration Biopharmaceuticals. ($1 = 0.7450 euros) (Reporting by Elena Berton)
* Anthem Bluecross and Blueshield expands its badgercare plus and medicaid services to 24 additional Wisconsin counties Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Biolife Solutions Inc - anticipate $1.6 mln-$2mln annual expense reduction from Biologistex JV restructuring - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2lW1TgE) Further company coverage:
MILAN, Feb 16 The European Union is likely to select a new home for the bloc's London-based medicines regulator by June, according to the mayor of Milan, one of several cities vying to host the organisation after Brexit.