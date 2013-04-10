BRIEF-Alteco Medical signs contract with additional hospital in Germany
March 3 Alteco Medical AB: * Signs contract with two more hospitals in Germany Source text: http://bit.ly/2mTGFR1 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
PARIS, April 10 French pharmaceutical group Ipsen has signed a research partnership with Japan's Peptidream to develop therapeutic peptides for serious diseases in Ipsen's focus areas of neurology, endocrinology, and oncology.
No financial terms were disclosed, the groups said in a joint statement on Wednesday, but the accord includes optional licensing to discover and commercialise discoveries from the partnership. (Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by Catherine Bremer)
* Xbiotech announces registered direct offering of common shares
* Ligand Pharmaceuticals says on March 1 retrophin announced update on regulatory pathway for late-stage product candidate sparsentan - sec filing