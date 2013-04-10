PARIS, April 10 French pharmaceutical group Ipsen has signed a research partnership with Japan's Peptidream to develop therapeutic peptides for serious diseases in Ipsen's focus areas of neurology, endocrinology, and oncology.

No financial terms were disclosed, the groups said in a joint statement on Wednesday, but the accord includes optional licensing to discover and commercialise discoveries from the partnership. (Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by Catherine Bremer)