PARIS Feb 5 French drugmaker Ipsen said that it would begin the process of regulatory approval for a muscle-spasm drug, branded Dysport Next Generation, after a liquid-toxin trial showed it was "safe and efficacious".

"On the basis of these results and feedback from the principal investigator of the Phase III study, Ipsen intends to initiate a dialogue with key agencies on the regulatory approach to file the first ready-to-use liquid toxin A in Europe and rest-of-world," Ipsen said. (Reporting by Lionel Laurent)