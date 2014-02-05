BRIEF-Kolen says conversion of 8th series convertible bonds into shares
* Says 1 billion won worth of its unregistered and unsecured convertible bonds have been converted into 246,123 shares of the co at 4,063 won/share as of March 22
PARIS Feb 5 French drugmaker Ipsen said that it would begin the process of regulatory approval for a muscle-spasm drug, branded Dysport Next Generation, after a liquid-toxin trial showed it was "safe and efficacious".
"On the basis of these results and feedback from the principal investigator of the Phase III study, Ipsen intends to initiate a dialogue with key agencies on the regulatory approach to file the first ready-to-use liquid toxin A in Europe and rest-of-world," Ipsen said. (Reporting by Lionel Laurent)
* Says 1 billion won worth of its unregistered and unsecured convertible bonds have been converted into 246,123 shares of the co at 4,063 won/share as of March 22
* The independent bid committee of Vigmed continues to recommend the shareholders of Vigmed to accept the offer by Greiner Bio-One Source text for Eikon:
* Says it received Europe patent on March 22, for Chip For Analyzing Fluids