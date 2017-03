Feb 3 Ipsen SA :

* Reports consolidated group sales up 5.2 pct to 307.1 million euros ($348.04 million) in Q4 2014

* Consolidated group sales goes up 5.7 pct to 1,274.8 million euros for full year 2014

* Says group drug sales grew 5.9 pct in Q4 2014 and 7.4 pct for full year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8824 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)