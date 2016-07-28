PARIS, July 28 French drugmaker Ipsen said on Thursday it had raised its full-year guidance for specialty care sales growth as it reported first half results.

* Ipsen says raises 2016 guidance for specialty care sales growth to greater than 12 percent and reaffirms target for core operating margin of around 21 percent

* Says H1 revenue at 763.8 million euros ($844.99 million), up 9.7 percent excluding currencies

* Says H1 consolidated net profit up 47.4 percent at 133.3 million euros

* Says H1 specialty care sales up 14.3 percent to 613.5 million euros

* Group had previously targeted specialty care sales growth year-on-year in excess of 10 percent ($1 = 0.9039 euros) (Reporting by Matthias Blamont; Editing by Andrew Callus)