BRIEF-Stephen Sherwin to from Rigel Pharmaceuticals board
* Rigel Pharmaceuticals - on feb 22, stephen sherwin notified co of his decision to resign as a member of board effective as of may 11, 2017
PARIS Feb 2 French pharmaceutical company Ipsen on Thursday said fourth-quarter sales rose 14.6 percent, driven by specialty therapies and international markets.
Sales in the three months to Dec. 31 rose to 295.8 million euros ($390.40 million), while full-year 2011 sales rose 5.4 percent to 1.159 billion.
The company said it expects to record pretax impairment charges of between 150 and 180 million, or 110 million and 130 million after tax, in 2011. ($1 = 0.7577 euros) (Reporting by Elena Berton; Editing by Christian Plumb)
* Rigel Pharmaceuticals - on feb 22, stephen sherwin notified co of his decision to resign as a member of board effective as of may 11, 2017
* Cotiviti Holdings Inc files for secondary offering of 7 million shares of its common stock - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2lT5qQj) Further company coverage:
* Amir Efrati reports passive stake of 9 percent in alcobra ltd as on Feb. 22, 2017