PARIS Feb 2 French pharmaceutical company Ipsen on Thursday said fourth-quarter sales rose 14.6 percent, driven by specialty therapies and international markets.

Sales in the three months to Dec. 31 rose to 295.8 million euros ($390.40 million), while full-year 2011 sales rose 5.4 percent to 1.159 billion.

The company said it expects to record pretax impairment charges of between 150 and 180 million, or 110 million and 130 million after tax, in 2011. ($1 = 0.7577 euros) (Reporting by Elena Berton; Editing by Christian Plumb)