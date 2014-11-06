BRIEF-Avexis files for potential mixed shelf offering - SEC filing
* Files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nAZF86) Further company coverage:
Nov 6 Ipsen SA :
* Has entered into an exclusive licensing agreement enabling Otonomy Inc. to utilize Ipsen`s gacyclidine data in development and registration of OTO-311
* Otonomy obtains rights to utilize gacyclidine data from Ipsen to support development of OTO-311 as a treatment for tinnitus
* OTO-311 is Otonomy`s sustained-exposure formulation of gacyclidine, an N-Methyl-D-Aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Avid Technology Inc files for non-timely 10-K - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2niuBwr) Further company coverage:
* Says on March 14, reached agreement with plaintiffs to resolve certain litigation