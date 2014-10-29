Oct 29 Ipsen SA

* Q3 revenue 329.0 million euros versus 298.1 million euros in Q3 last year

* Revises its objectives for 2014

* Sees year-on-year growth of specialty care sales between 9.0 pct and 10.0 pct in FY

* Sees year-on-year growth of primary care sales between -1.0 pct and 1.0 pct in FY

* Sees FY core operating income margin around 20.0 pct of sales