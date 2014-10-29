BRIEF-Gulf Medical Projects conevenes AGM to discuss FY dividend proposal
* To conevene AGM on March 30 to discuss board proposal of cash dividend of 5 fils per share for year 2016
Oct 29 Ipsen SA
* Q3 revenue 329.0 million euros versus 298.1 million euros in Q3 last year
* Revises its objectives for 2014
* Sees year-on-year growth of specialty care sales between 9.0 pct and 10.0 pct in FY
* Sees year-on-year growth of primary care sales between -1.0 pct and 1.0 pct in FY
* Sees FY core operating income margin around 20.0 pct of sales
* FY consol net profit EGP 89.4 million versus EGP 68.9 million year ago
March 12 Kahira Pharmaceuticals and Chemical Industries Co