Jan 15 Ipsos SA :

* As previously announced, revenue and operating margin will be stable for 2014

* FY 2015 operating margin will be around 10 percent

* In 2015 Ipsos should grow organically by 1 to 2 percent

* From 2016 onwards, Ipsos' organic growth rate should increase to between 2 to 5 percent

* Sees profit margin improving, should be between 11 and 12 percent in 2017, and expects continued growth until long term goal of 15 percent