Money transfer firm could take on Orange mobiles in Senegal
* New company could challenge Orange's mobile money dominance
Oct 22 Ipsos SA :
* Q3 revenue 412.7 million euros versus 418.6 million euros in Q3 last year
* Says in FY 2014 its business levels will be stable or will grow slightly at constant scope and exchange rates
* Says will generate FY operating margin comparable to 2013 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20)
* New company could challenge Orange's mobile money dominance
DUBAI, March 19 Stock markets in the Gulf may trade sideways on Sunday as investors lack fresh cues from overseas markets and await first- quarter corporate earnings before taking large new positions.
* Appoints Hans Kuropatwa as group chief mergers & acquistions officer