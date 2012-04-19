DOHA, April 19 Petrochemicals and metals company
Industries Qatar (IQ) posted a 9.5-percent dip in
first-quarter net profit on Thursday on declining petrochemical
sales but still beat analysts' expectations thanks to strong
fertiliser and steel sales.
The Gulf's second-largest chemical producer by market value
behind Saudi Basic Industries (SABIC) made a net profit of 1.9
billion riyals ($521.8 million), a company statement said,
compared with 2.1 billion riyals a year earlier.
Analysts polled by Reuters on average expected the company
to post quarterly profit of 1.8 billion riyals. [ID: nLDE83201Q]
The company posted first-quarter revenue of 4.4 billion
riyals, compared to 4 billion riyals a year ago, the statement
said.
Petrochemical revenue fell 8 percent during the quarter
compared to the same period last year, the statement said.
First-quarter steel revenue was 1.7 billion riyals, a 22.1
percent increase over the same period last year.
In the first quarter the company inaugurated Qafco 5, a 1
million tonne urea facility. Sales from the plant amounted to
approximately 80 million riyals, the statement said.
Petrochemical prices have returned to near pre-crisis
levels, but worries persist over how a potential double-dip
global recession may impact petrochemicals companies' earnings
in the world's top oil exporting region.
In December IQ said it had sold its stake in a local real
estate firm for $44 million, as the property sector faced low
demand and growing supply.
IQ had held a 34-percent stake in Fereej Real Estate
Company, which was set up in 2008 in a joint venture with a Gulf
International Services unit and Qatar Real Estate Co.
(Alaqaria). The latter had 33-percent stakes each.
IQ shares closed up 0.85 percent on Thursday before the
results were announced.
($1=3.638 Qatari riyals)
