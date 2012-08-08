Toshiba to issue business risk warning on Tuesday - Nikkei
Feb 14 Toshiba Corp will issue on Tuesday its first-ever warning that it may not be able to continue as a going concern, following massive nuclear-related losses, the Nikkei reported.
* H1 net profit 4.04 bln riyals-statement
* Q2 net profit 2.14 bln riyals-Reuters calculations
DOHA Aug 8 Industries Qatar, the Gulf's second-largest petrochemicals firm, posted a slight rise in second quarter profits on Wednesday, falling in line with analyst estimates.
The Qatari firm had net profit of 2.14 billion riyals for the quarter ended June 30, according to Reuters calculations based on financial statements. That compared with profit of 2.08 billion riyals a year earlier.
Analysts forecast average profit of 2.09 billion riyals, in a Reuters poll.
The company said it had first-half net profit of 4.04 billion riyals, down slightly from 4.17 billion in the same period last year. (Reporting By Regan Doherty; Editing by Amran Abocar)
Feb 14 Toshiba Corp will issue on Tuesday its first-ever warning that it may not be able to continue as a going concern, following massive nuclear-related losses, the Nikkei reported.
* Copper, cobalt seen strong on tight supply-demand balance (Adds detail, background)
LONDON, Feb 13 Britain's top share index advanced for a fifth straight session to its highest level in nearly a month, with a sharp rally in basic resources stocks on the back of stronger metals prices supporting the broader market.