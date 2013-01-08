Jan 8 British semiconductor materials maker IQE
Plc confirmed it was in advanced talks regarding a
potential "significant" acquisition, following a report
published in the Times on Tuesday.
IQE, which has a market value of about 170 million pounds
($273 million), is in the process of raising 17.5 million pounds
to fund the possible acquisition, the Times reported.
Canaccord Genuity, its broker, is helping IQE sell 70
million new shares at 25 pence each, the newspaper said.
Shares of Cardiff, Wales-based IQE were down 7 percent at
28.55 pence at 0937 GMT on the London Stock Exchange.
The company makes semiconductor wafers that are used in
microchips in smartphones, tablets and GPS equipment.
"IQE is evaluating the financing options, which include debt
finance and equity finance," it said in a statement.
IQE said the size and terms of any equity financing would be
subject to market conditions. The company declined to comment
beyond its statement.
Although the lion's share of IQE's sales are made by its
phones division, it has also struck a deal to sell to
manufacturers of solar panels -- and it is this side of the
business that IQE is believed to be in the process of augmenting
by acquisition, the Times said.
The company's shares have risen 61 percent in the past year.
($1 = 0.6218 British pounds)
(Reporting By Shilpa Hinduja in Bangalore; Editing by Maju
Samuel)