* IQE Plc: IQE's wafer technology substrate division wins new $3.25 mln order

* Announces that it has received a new purchase order agreement for indium phosphide (INP) materials to value of $3.25 mln from a leading global substrate manufacturer

* We continue to see growing demand for products with optoelectronic properties and it is apt that IQE's first significant order of year should relate to photonics products-CEO