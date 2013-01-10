BRIEF-West Corporation acquires cloud collaboration practice from Vocus Group
* West corporation acquires cloud collaboration practice from vocus group
LONDON Jan 10 IQE PLC : * Iqe PLC : acquisition of kopin wireless for $75 million, placing to raise
£16.5 million and trading update * Acquisition of kopin wireless for $75 million, placing to raise £16.5 million * For the year ended 31 December 2012, Iqe expects revenue to be in the range
of £87 million to £88 million,
* Integrated device technology, inc. Commences previously announced cash tender offer to acquire gigpeak, inc.
March 7 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co said on Tuesday it would buy data storage provider Nimble Storage Inc for $1.09 billion in cash.