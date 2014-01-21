Jan 21 IQE PLC : * Trading in H2 is expected to show sequential growth despite weak guidance for Q4 2013, Q1 2014 from wireless customers * Revenue for 2013 expected to be at least £126.0M (2012: £88.0M), EBITDA of at least £24.5M (2012: £16.4M) * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here