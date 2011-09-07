* H1 pretax profit 2.8 mln stg on sales 16 pct up
* Says confident of meeting market expectations for year
* Upbeat outlook tempered by global economic uncertainty
(Adds detail)
LONDON, Sept 7 Britain's IQE , a supplier
of materials for semiconductors, reported a 28 percent rise in
first-half profit on Wednesday, helped by strong demand for
smartphones -- its most important end-market.
The company posted pretax profit of 2.8 million pounds ($4.5
million) on revenue of 38.3 million pounds, up 16 percent on a
year ago, for the six months to end-June, and said it was on
track to meet market expectations for the year.
Chief Executive Drew Nelson said the group's core wireless
markets continue to grow rapidly, whilst new markets in energy
efficiency were also developing well.
"The end markets for our products continue to look
attractive and offer sustainable high growth," he said in a
statement.
But he cautioned that the upbeat outlook was tempered by
recent growing uncertainty in the global economy.
IQE uses a technology called epitaxy to make bespoke
semiconductor wafers, which form the basis for chips in mobile
phones and optical products like ultra-high brightness LEDs.
The company's shares hit a high of 60 pence in February but
have since fallen, along with other semi-conductor stocks, and
closed at 32 pence on Tuesday.
Analysts expect the company to report pretax profit of 9.64
million pounds for the year, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S poll of seven brokers.
($1 = 0.625 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Rhys Jones)