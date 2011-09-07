* H1 pretax profit 2.8 mln stg on sales 16 pct up

* Says confident of meeting market expectations for year

* Upbeat outlook tempered by global economic uncertainty (Adds detail)

LONDON, Sept 7 Britain's IQE , a supplier of materials for semiconductors, reported a 28 percent rise in first-half profit on Wednesday, helped by strong demand for smartphones -- its most important end-market.

The company posted pretax profit of 2.8 million pounds ($4.5 million) on revenue of 38.3 million pounds, up 16 percent on a year ago, for the six months to end-June, and said it was on track to meet market expectations for the year.

Chief Executive Drew Nelson said the group's core wireless markets continue to grow rapidly, whilst new markets in energy efficiency were also developing well.

"The end markets for our products continue to look attractive and offer sustainable high growth," he said in a statement.

But he cautioned that the upbeat outlook was tempered by recent growing uncertainty in the global economy.

IQE uses a technology called epitaxy to make bespoke semiconductor wafers, which form the basis for chips in mobile phones and optical products like ultra-high brightness LEDs.

The company's shares hit a high of 60 pence in February but have since fallen, along with other semi-conductor stocks, and closed at 32 pence on Tuesday.

Analysts expect the company to report pretax profit of 9.64 million pounds for the year, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll of seven brokers.

($1 = 0.625 British Pounds) (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Rhys Jones)