Oct 26 British semiconductor materials maker IQE Plc said it expected second-half sales to be lower than those of the first half as demand from some of its major wireless customers was likely to fall in the short term due to destocking.

"It is clearly disappointing to have to report that inventory corrections by some of our major customers will impact revenues for the fourth quarter of 2011," Chief Executive Drew Nelson said in a statement on Wednesday.

However, the company sees its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) continue growing sequentially, following actions taken to mitigate the impact of destocking.

IQE also said it was still upbeat about its growth prospects for 2012 and beyond, driven by increasing smartphone adoption and wireless chip content.

The company uses a technology called epitaxy to make bespoke semiconductor wafers, which form the basis for chips in mobile phones and optical products like ultra-high brightness LEDs.

