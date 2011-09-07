* H1 pretax profit 2.8 mln pounds, on sales up 16 pct

* Confident of meeting market expectations for year

* Shares down 5.5 percent (Adds CEO comment, analyst reaction, shares)

By Paul Sandle

LONDON, Sept 7 IQE , a British supplier of materials for semiconductors, reported a 28 percent rise in first-half profit, helped by strong demand for smartphones -- its most important end-market.

IQE posted pretax profit of 2.8 million pounds ($4.5 million) on revenue up 16 percent to 38.3 million pounds, and said it was on track to meet full-year expectations.

Chief executive Drew Nelson said the wireless market, which account for three quarters of revenue, continued to grow rapidly, whilst new applications such as energy efficiency were developing well.

"Smartphones are definitely one of the big drivers behind our business, principally because a smartphone has significantly more compound semiconductor chips than previous generations of phone," he said. "The same dynamic will be true when we go to 4G and LTE (mobile technologies)."

He said the upbeat outlook was tempered by recent growing uncertainty in the global economy.

"If the global economy goes in the direction it is currently in there is a possibility, no more than that at this point, of some inventory correction," he said.

IQE uses a technology called epitaxy to make bespoke semiconductor wafers, which form the basis for chips in mobile phones, next generation solar panels and optical products like ultra-high brightness LEDs.

Its shares were down 5.5 percent at 30.25 pence by 0800 GMT, with analysts at Numis noting the caution in the outlook.

"This suggests that upgrades are unlikely and given IQE needs around 17 percent sequential growth in the second half to meet consensus expectations, the risks appear weighted to the downside," they said.

Analysts expect the company to report pretax profit of 9.64 million pounds for the year, according to a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll. ($1 = 0.625 pound) (Editing by Rhys Jones and Dan Lalor)