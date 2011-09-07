* H1 pretax profit 2.8 mln pounds, on sales up 16 pct
LONDON, Sept 7 IQE , a British supplier
of materials for semiconductors, reported a 28 percent rise in
first-half profit, helped by strong demand for smartphones --
its most important end-market.
IQE posted pretax profit of 2.8 million pounds ($4.5
million) on revenue up 16 percent to 38.3 million pounds, and
said it was on track to meet full-year expectations.
Chief executive Drew Nelson said the wireless market, which
account for three quarters of revenue, continued to grow
rapidly, whilst new applications such as energy efficiency were
developing well.
"Smartphones are definitely one of the big drivers behind
our business, principally because a smartphone has significantly
more compound semiconductor chips than previous generations of
phone," he said. "The same dynamic will be true when we go to 4G
and LTE (mobile technologies)."
He said the upbeat outlook was tempered by recent growing
uncertainty in the global economy.
"If the global economy goes in the direction it is currently
in there is a possibility, no more than that at this point, of
some inventory correction," he said.
IQE uses a technology called epitaxy to make bespoke
semiconductor wafers, which form the basis for chips in mobile
phones, next generation solar panels and optical products like
ultra-high brightness LEDs.
Its shares were down 5.5 percent at 30.25 pence by 0800 GMT,
with analysts at Numis noting the caution in the outlook.
"This suggests that upgrades are unlikely and given IQE needs
around 17 percent sequential growth in the second half to meet
consensus expectations, the risks appear weighted to the
downside," they said.
Analysts expect the company to report pretax profit of 9.64
million pounds for the year, according to a Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S poll.
($1 = 0.625 pound)
