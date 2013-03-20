March 20 British semiconductor materials maker
IQE Plc said full-year profit rose 5 percent, helped by
a stronger performance in its second half, particularly at its
wireless business.
The company said adjusted pretax profit was 8.6 million
pounds ($13 million) for the year ended Dec. 31, compared with
8.2 million pounds a year earlier.
Revenue climbed 17 percent to 88 million pounds. For the
second half, revenue grew 45 percent to 53.7 million pounds.
"The current financial year has started well, in line with
the board's expectations, with the momentum seen in the second
half of 2012 continuing," IQE said.
Revenue at the company's wireless unit, which recently
bulked up further through the acquisition of U.S.-based Kopin
Corp's wireless business, increased 25 percent to 69
million pounds.
IQE shares were up 2 percent at 30.65 pence in early trading
on Wednesday on the London Stock Exchange.