Jan 21 British semiconductor materials maker IQE
estimated a 49 percent jump in 2013 core earnings,
helped by strong sales growth and improved operational
efficiencies.
The company estimated full-year earnings before interest,
taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of at least 24.5
million pounds ($40.23 million) compared with 16.4 million
pounds a year earlier.
The company said revenue for the year ended Dec. 31 was
expected to be at least 126 million pounds, up 43 percent from a
year earlier.
IQE, whose products are used in microchips in smartphones,
tablets and GPS equipment, said it was able to renew its
existing contractual relationships with key wireless customers
towards the end of 2013.