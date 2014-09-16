Sept 16 British semiconductor materials maker
IQE Plc reported a first-half pretax loss, from a profit
a year earlier, hurt by a 3.1-million-pound charge due to
restructuring.
The company, whose products are used in microchips found in
smartphones, tablets and GPS equipment, reported a pretax loss
of 2.3 million pounds ($3.7 million) in the six months ended
June 30, from a pretax profit of 2.5 million pounds a year
earlier.
Revenue slid 17 percent to 52 million pounds, hurt by
destocking by customers due to softness in the handset market
and a strong pound.
IQE supplies core wafer technology to companies that in turn
supply large customers such as Apple Inc and Samsung
Electronics Co Ltd.
(1 US dollar = 0.6166 British pound)
(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bangalore; Editing by
Sunil Nair)