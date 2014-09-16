* H1 pretax loss at 2.3 mln stg

* Sees lower full-year revenue

* Reiterates on track to achieve full-year earnings forecast (Adds details, share movement)

Sept 16 IQE Plc, a British semiconductor materials maker, posted a pretax loss for the first half, from a profit a year earlier, hurt by a restructuring charge and anticipated lower revenue for the full year.

The company's shares fell as much as 11.25 percent to 17.75 pence, making the stock one of the top percentage losers in early trading on the London Stock Exchange on Tuesday.

The company, whose products are used in microchips found in smartphones, tablets and GPS equipment, reported a pretax loss of 2.3 million pounds ($3.7 million) in the six months ended June 30, due to a 3.1 million pound charge. IQE had a pretax profit of 2.5 million pounds a year earlier.

Revenue slid 17 percent to 52 million pounds, hurt by destocking by customers due to softness in the handset market and a strong pound.

Destocking was concluded during the second quarter and customers are forecasting an "upbeat" second half, IQE said.

The company said in a trading update in July that destocking by key customers began at the end of 2013 and extended into the early part of 2014, but orders had since improved.

IQE supplies core wafer technology to companies that in turn supply large customers such as Apple Inc and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.

The company, which gets over 80 percent of its revenue from the United States, anticipated lower full-year revenue due to the inventory corrections during the first half coupled with changes in product mix. However, IQE reiterated that it was on track to achieve its full-year earnings forecasts.

IQE's shares were trading down 10 percent at 18.17 pence at 0755 GMT. (1 US dollar = 0.6166 British pound) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bangalore; Editing by Sunil Nair and Gopakumar Warrier)