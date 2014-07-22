Russia's MegaFon expects flat sales after sharp profit fall
MOSCOW, March 16 Russian mobile operator MegaFon forecast its revenues would be flat or grow slightly in 2017 after reporting a fall in fourth quarter earnings and sales on Thursday.
July 22 British semiconductor materials maker IQE Plc said its revenue slid about 17 percent in the first-half of the year, hurt by destocking by customers due to softness in the handset market and a strong pound.
The company, whose products are used in microchips found in smartphones, tablets and GPS equipment, said revenue fell to about 52 million pounds ($88 million) in the six months ended June 30, from 63 million pounds a year earlier.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization rose about 5 percent to 11 million pounds, the company said in a trading update on Tuesday.
IQE, which gets over 80 percent of its revenue from the United States, said it was on track to achieve its full-year forecasts. ($1 = 0.5856 British Pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bangalore; Editing by Ted Kerr)
MOSCOW, March 16 Russian mobile operator MegaFon forecast its revenues would be flat or grow slightly in 2017 after reporting a fall in fourth quarter earnings and sales on Thursday.
* Shares down 2.5 percent after Q4 underlying supermarket sales edge lower, highlights cost price pressures
(Adds details) March 16 Balfour Beatty on Thursday said it returned to annual profit on the back of strong growth in its U.S. construction division and an improved performance from its British business in the second half. The company reported pretax profit from continuing operations before one-off items of 60 million pounds ($74 million) for the year to Dec. 31, marking a rebound from a loss of 123 million a year earlier. Balfour has spent two years overhauling