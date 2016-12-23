BRIEF-Select Sands acquires 457 acres near Sandtown Project, Northeast Arksansas
* Select Sands acquires 457 acres 3 miles northwest of Sandtown Project, Northeast Arksansas, U.S.
BEIJING Dec 23 Chinese internet giant Baidu Inc said on Friday that reports it is currently pushing for an initial public offering for its video-streaming site iQiyi.com are inaccurate.
Baidu said on its official microblog that it does not currently have a timetable for an iQiyi IPO. (Reporting by Jake Spring)
* O2micro reports fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 financial results
* Integra Lifesciences commences previously announced cash tender offer to acquire Derma Sciences, Inc.