(The writer is a Reuters contributor.)
By Marla Brill
March 27 Despite the surge in popularity of
target-date funds, which put retirement investing on autopilot,
some bold individuals are going to the other extreme. These
aggressive investors are using a special kind of account, called
a "self-directed" Individual Retirement Account (IRA), to add
alternative -- and sometimes off-beat -- investments to their
retirement portfolios.
There's a long list of caveats, but basically, investors can
use a self-directed account to do much more than a traditional
IRA that invests in mutual funds or bonds. They can buy real
estate, invest in businesses, hold gold or silver bullion or
even lease a herd of cattle.
"With the real estate market down, we're seeing a lot of
activity in investment real estate," says Jason Craig, president
of The Entrust Group, which specializes in self-directed IRAs
that must be held at a custodial firm. "And over the last couple
of years, gold and silver bullion has become more popular as
well." Investment in private businesses and venture capital
investing, he says, are also on the rise. And all of this is
despite the suddenly buoyant stock market.
Entrust reports that the number of accounts it handles has
expanded from roughly 10,000 to nearly 13,000 over the last
three years. PENSCO Trust, another prominent firm that offers
self-directed IRAs, has seen its accounts grow from about 11,000
to 18,000 over the last four years. Estimates from various
sources calculate that investors hold 2 percent, or $94 billion,
of IRA retirement funds in such self-directed IRAs.
While these IRAs allow more investment options than a
traditional brokerage account, there are substantial taxes and
penalties if you don't follow Internal Revenue Service
guidelines, and some of the investments in them can be risky.
Nonetheless, investors like Michael Glynn, a 56-year-old
from the San Luis Obispo, California area, are bypassing
traditional investments and opening self-directed IRA. "Even
though I thought I was in control of my retirement money I
really wasn't," says Glynn, who ended up using his self-directed
IRA to make a founding investment in Esperanza Technologies,
which develops and acquires businesses involved in renewable
energy and water purification.
Douglas Nereu, a 56-year-old San Francisco area resident,
leases 40 beef cattle through a self-directed IRA. Nereu, who
works as an account representative at a credit union, got
started in self-directed IRAs after the dotcom bust in
2000-20001 devastated his brokerage firm retirement account. He
also has other, separate IRAs invested in real estate. Over the
last six years, the sale of the cattle's offspring has left him
with a 4 to 7 percent annual return, after expenses.
"I wouldn't go back to a traditional IRA again," he says.
Sara Graham, a 48-year old Las Vegas certified public
accountant, used her self-directed IRA last year to buy a
beachfront house in Ecuador for $150,000. The property generates
income as a rental for vacationers or those needing a temporary
residence.
"The self-directed IRA gives me the opportunity to diversify
as broadly as possible," says Graham, who also invests in
traditional assets such as stocks and bonds though a traditional
IRA.
The funds for a self-directed IRA can come from a
traditional IRA rollover, and the same annual contribution
limits apply.
RISKS AND RULES
Self-directed IRAs can be very risky. Anyone considering
using them should:
--Diversify. Many financial advisers believe that a
diversified portfolio of stocks and bonds is better than having
a large chunk of money in just one alternative investment in a
self-directed IRA. "My recommendation to clients is that they
have no more than 15 percent to 20 percent of their retirement
assets in self-directed IRAs, with the rest in traditional IRAs
invested in stocks, bonds and mutual funds," says Jackie
Kleinman, a financial adviser with KB Financial Advisory in San
Francisco. About 10 percent of her clients use self-directed
IRAs, and the most common investment is real estate.
--Understand the investment thoroughly. Unlike with publicly
traded securities, financial and other information may not be
readily available for the alternative investments that typically
go in these accounts. When it is available, it may not be
audited and independently verified by an outside party. The lack
of transparency and regulatory oversight often makes
self-directed IRA owners targets for fraudulent investment
schemes, according to an SEC Investor Alert on self-directed
IRAs issued last year. (here)
--Know the rules, inside and out. First, there's the
prohibited transaction rule, which means that IRAs cannot hold
certain assets, including life insurance or collectibles such as
art, antiques, or gems. And as with any type of IRA, you can't
borrow money from them.
And there's also a rule against self-dealing that could lead
to substantial penalties and taxes. To avoid self-dealing, the
whole investment must be run as an arm's-length business
transaction. That means the IRA cannot do business with what's
called a "disqualified person," which would include the
individual IRA owner, a spouse, a parent, or a child.
In a real estate transaction, for example, having the IRA
purchase a home and renting it to a parent would constitute a
prohibited transaction. Similarly, a contractor who buys a house
and fixes it up himself could also run afoul of the self-dealing
rule since he has a direct personal involvement with the
transaction.
If the IRS determines that the IRA has engaged in a
prohibited transaction the account owner would have to pay
income tax (and if he is under age 59½, a 10 percent early
distribution penalty) on the entire value of the IRA, not just
the portion used for the prohibited investment.
Custodial firms that specialize in setting up these types of
IRAs, such as PENSCO Trust (Pensco.com) and The Entrust
Group (theentrustgroup.com), provide more details about
the rules governing the accounts. While these firms may offer
guidance on how to set up and administer them, they generally do
not provide opinions about the quality or legitimacy of
investments. If you are considering setting one up and are
unsure whether the investment passes the smell test from a
financial or legal standpoint, be sure to consult with an
attorney or financial professional.
(Editing by Beth Pinkser Gladstone, Andrea Evans; Desking by
Andrew Hay)