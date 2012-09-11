DUBAI, Sept 11 Iranian President Mahmoud
Ahmadinejad has accused his country's enemies of enacting a
sinister plan to create a drought by somehow destroying the rain
clouds before they reach Iran, several Iranian websites reported
on Tuesday.
Well-known for his anti-American and anti-Israeli rhetoric,
Ahmadinejad has made similar remarks before and last year
accused the West of devising a plot to cause drought in the
Islamic republic.
"The enemy destroys the clouds that are headed towards our
country and this is a war Iran will win," Ahmadinejad said on
Monday, according to several websites including the BBC's
Persian-language site and www.snn.ir.
Iran has one of the world's driest climates and officials
have warned that a severe lack of rainfall in parts of the
country has created drought-like conditions.
Ahmadinejad has courted controversy in the past, not least
by denying that the Nazi Holocaust - in which six million Jews
were killed - ever happened, a stance that drew furious
criticism from politicians across the globe.
The Iranian authorities have repeatedly accused the West of
hatching plots to undermine Islamic leadership.
Iran is also at odds with the United States and its allies
over its disputed nuclear programme which the West fears is
aimed at developing nuclear weapons. Tehran denies its programme
has any military dimension.