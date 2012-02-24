* President may pay price for defying Khamenei
* Election likely to weaken his faction in parliament
* Iran hit by sanctions, inflation, corruption scandal
By Alistair Lyon
BEIRUT, Feb 24 Iran's Mahmoud Ahmadinejad
has often surprised his foes, but next week's parliamentary poll
may make him a lame duck for the rest of his presidency, a
penalty for defying the Islamic Republic's Supreme Leader.
Vilified in the West for his barbs against America and
Israel, his defiance on Iran's nuclear work, and questioning of
the Holocaust, the blacksmith's son has long relied on his
charismatic appeal to the poor and devout, as well as his links
to the elite Revolutionary Guard and Basij religious militia.
Many Iranians underestimated the little-known Ahmadinejad
before he defeated political heavyweight Hashemi Rafsanjani for
the presidency in 2005 and even later as he accumulated power.
His re-election in 2009, in a vote his reformist opponents
said was rigged, ignited an eight-month firestorm of street
protests - a failed foretaste of last year's Arab uprisings.
Ahmadinejad prevailed thanks to unwavering support from
Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who abandoned his role as
lofty arbitrator to fight for the president in a struggle that
exposed gaping divisions in the religious and political elite.
But Ahmadinejad seemed only hungrier for power and
challenged the authority of Khamenei himself, sacking an
intelligence minister last year and then sulking at home for 10
days after the Supreme Leader reinstated the man.
Ultimate power, however, remains with Khamenei.
"Iran has become a one-party system: the party of Khamenei,"
said Karim Sadjadpour, an Iran analyst at the Carnegie
Endowment. "The most important qualification for aspiring
members of parliament is obsequiousness to the Supreme Leader."
Ahmadinejad may pay the price for failing to conform to this
rule in a March 2 election expected to erode his support in
parliament, which has summoned him for an unprecedented grilling
next month, mainly over his handling of the economy.
DIVIDE AND RULE
"Khamenei likes to divide and rule," Sadjadpour said. "For
that reason he may see it in his interests to weaken
Ahmadinejad's faction but keep it on life support."
Western sanctions aimed at forcing Iran to make nuclear
concessions have started to hurt energy and food imports, but
many Iranians blame Ahmadinejad's policies for soaring prices.
They say his cuts in food and fuel subsidies, replaced with
direct monthly stipends of around $38 per person, have fuelled
inflation, officially running at around 20 percent, although
some economists say it is more like 50 percent.
Ahmadinejad's government has been tainted by a fraud alleged
to have diverted $2.6 billion of state funds. Dozens have been
arrested over the scandal, which was disclosed with Khamenei's
approval. The president denies any government wrongdoing.
"I suspect Ahmadinejad will lose in the elections, but of
course the term is meaningless," said Ali Ansari, professor of
Iranian history at Scotland's St Andrews University.
"I can't see many people voting and in any case the
competition is limited to Ahmadinejad and Khamanei candidates,"
he said. "Given that the Revolutionary Guard want to take more
seats, this will signify greater strength for Khamenei inasmuch
as these candidates are currently identifying with the Leader."
With reformists mostly sidelined and opposition leaders
Mirhossein Mousavi and Mehdi Karoubi under house arrest, the
election will pit hardline factions against each other, all
proclaiming loyalty to Iran's Islamic revolutionary ideals.
DEVIANT CURRENT
But Ahmadinejad's inner circle, especially his chief of
staff Rahim Mashaie, have angered Khamenei and other senior
Shi'ite clerics for promoting a "deviant current" that they see
as threatening to those principles and to their own dominance.
Khamenei's backers accuse Ahmadinejad's camp of pursuing an
"Iranian" school of Islam, viewed as an inappropriate mix of
religion and nationalism. The president berates his rivals for
insulting him and has threatened them with jail.
"The clerical elite will not back anyone that it perceives
to be inimical to its interests," said independent analyst
Mohammed Shakeel. "However, the more the president is
marginalised, the more he appears to relish the challenge.
"His own austere lifestyle and his attempts to portray
himself as the champion of the poor provide him with a strong
counterbalance with which to see through the end of his term."
Ahmadinejad, a small man who dresses informally, plays on
his modest origins to connect with rural voters and those who
have moved to cities, as his own family did after he was born in
the farming village of Aradan, southeast of Tehran.
The 56-year-old president may have hoped to secure the
election of a protege to succeed him in 2013, but that would
require a revival of his drooping political fortunes.
"It seems the Supreme Leader is dissociating himself from
Ahmadinejad ahead of the presidential election next year, when a
candidate more amenable to the hardline conservatives is likely
to triumph," said Shakeel.
Ahmadinejad, an engineer and former Revolutionary Guard
officer, has upset predictions before. A political unknown
before becoming mayor of Tehran in 2003, he defeated Rafsanjani,
a powerful former president, in the 2005 presidential vote.
After the tumult of his 2009 re-election, Khamenei praised
Ahmadinejad as "courageous, wise and hard-working", while
advising him to listen to his critics as well.
By October 2011, the president had so annoyed the Supreme
Leader that the latter floated a proposal to change Iran's
constitution to do away with a directly elected presidency
altogether, an idea Ahmadinejad briskly dismissed as "academic".
Carnegie's Sadjadpour said the president's record of
insubordination and relentless self-aggrandisement had alarmed
even his former allies in the conservative establishment.
"Ahmadinejad has shown a unique ability to lose friends and
alienate people," he said.
