June 15 The Iranian Revolutionary Guard accused
a British-Iranian aid worker who has been detained since early
April of trying to "overthrow" the government in a statement
published on Wednesday.
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe is a 37-year-old program
coordinator with the Thomson Reuters Foundation, a London-based
charity.
Iranian Revolutionary Guard officials detained
Zaghari-Ratcliffe on April 3 when she arrived at an airport to
fly back to Britain, according to her husband Richard
Ratcliffe.
"This person had membership in foreign companies and
organizations and planned and carried out media and cyber
projects with the intent of a soft overthrow of the holy Islamic
Republic government," the statement said. It was published by a
Guard office in Kerman province, where Zaghari-Ratcliffe is
being held.
Zaghari-Ratcliffe "carried out criminal activities with the
guidance and protection of media and spy services of foreign
governments," according to the statement. She was arrested after
"massive intelligence operations" by the Guard.
Monique Villa, the Chief Executive of the Foundation, said
in a statement in early May that the Thomson Reuters Foundation
has no operations in Iran. A spokesman for the Foundation said
in an email message that it is "assessing the situation." The
Foundation operates independently from Reuters News.
Britain's Foreign Office said it is following up the
allegations made in the statement.
"We are urgently seeking information from the Iranian
authorities on the reported accusations being made against Ms
Zaghari-Ratcliffe," a spokesperson for the Foreign Office told
Reuters. "We have raised this case repeatedly and at the highest
levels and will continue to do so at every available
opportunity."
No charges have been filed in the case, but
Zaghari-Ratcliffe has told family members in Iran that she was
forced to sign a confession under duress, her husband said last
month.
Zaghari-Ratcliffe's file has been sent to Tehran to begin
judicial proceedings but officials from the intelligence wing of
the Revolutionary Guard are still interrogating her, according
to the statement.
Iran does not recognize dual-citizenship and if
Zaghari-Ratcliffe is charged she will be tried as an Iranian
citizen.
The Guard statement said that Zaghari-Ratcliffe was arrested
by the intelligence wing of the Revolutionary Guard at the Imam
Khomeini international airport in Tehran and subsequently
transferred to Kerman in southeast Iran.
The statement said that Zaghari-Ratcliffe is being held in a
"suite" in Kerman prison. She had been held in a solitary
confinement, according to her husband.
