BEIRUT Dec 13 Airbus and Iran Air will finalise a deal to buy aircraft in two weeks, the head of Iran's flag carrier was quoted as saying by Tansim news agency on Tuesday, adding that Airbus has agreed to provide financing for 17 planes.

"We are now negotiating over the financing of the first three planes... We are trying to get first five airbus planes before March 2017," Iran Air chief Executive Farhad Parvaresh said. (Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)