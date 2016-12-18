UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
DUBAI Dec 18 A deal for IranAir to purchase 100 passenger planes from Europe's Airbus has been finalised, Iranian state news agency IRNA said on Sunday.
A quote from the airline's head, Farhad Parvaresh, implied, however, that the deal was not yet entirely complete. Parvaresh said the contract was in "the stages of finalisation ... and Airbus representatives have been in Tehran from the past week so that we can sign this contract after considering all important angles". (Reporting by Dubai newsroom; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders