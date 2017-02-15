(Adds background, details)
ANKARA Feb 15 IranAir has finalised a deal to
buy 20 turboprop aircraft from Franco-Italian ATR, the minister
overseeing Iran's post-sanctions fleet renewal was quoted on
Wednesday as saying.
"Negotiations with ATR have reached the final stage; the two
sides signed the contract to purchase 20 aircraft and now we are
at the stage of exchanging documents," Roads and Urban
Development Minister Abbas Akhoundi said, in remarks quoted by
the Iranian Students News Agency.
Such a deal would be worth 540 million euros ($571
million)at list prices.
ATR, co-owned by Airbus and Italy's Leonardo,
declined to comment.
The company's chief executive told Reuters last month it had
completed commercial negotiations with IranAir and expected to
be able to sign a contract very soon.
Iran, which had not directly purchased a Western-built plane
in nearly 40 years, signed contracts with Airbus and
U.S. rival Boeing last year to purchase about 180 jets.
The deals were struck under an agreement between Iran and
six major powers that lifted most international sanctions
imposed on Tehran, in exchange for Iran curbing its nuclear
program.
IranAir and ATR have spent months negotiating a firm order
for 20 ATR 72-600 aircraft, with options for another 20.
But officials said last month a final deal has been held up
due to uncertainty over some export licences for spare engines
made by a Canadian subsidiary of Pratt & Whitney.
The engine maker has said it is working closely with ATR to
ensure all necessary approvals are in place.
(Reporting by Parisa Hafezi, Writing by Tim Hepher; Editing by
Susan Fenton and Jane Merriman)