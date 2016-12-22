BRIEF-Patterson-UTI Energy prices public offering of common stock
* Says public offering of 15.8 million common shares priced at $26.45per share
PARIS Dec 22 Iran is set to sign a formal deal to acquire up to 100 jets from Airbus on Thursday, two people familiar with the negotiations said.
Iran said earlier this week that it had finalised the deal, which is roughly split equally between narrow body and wide body aircraft, and added it would sign a formal contract in coming days. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Maya Nikolaeva)
* Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. announces pricing of private placement of $175 million of 8.625% senior notes due 2020
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 24 Cisco Systems Inc said on Tuesday that it agreed to buy U.S. business software company AppDynamics Inc for about $3.7 billion, one of its largest deals in recent years as the company seeks growth in areas outside of its core networking business.