DUBAI Jan 8 Airlines in Iran have seven days to
repay more than $200 million in debts they owe to the oil
ministry for fuel or face being grounded, a senior official was
quoted as saying on Tuesday.
Several airlines have amassed large debts due to the
pressure of successive fuel price increases and the loss of
access to government-subsidised foreign currency exchange rates
which has resulted in a sharp rise in spare parts costs.
The demand for payment comes amid continued economic
pressure from sanctions over Iran's disputed nuclear programme
which have more than halved its revenue from crude oil sales.
"Based on meetings with officials from the Civil Aviation
Organisation, it was agreed that all airline companies have
seven days to clear their debts to the National Oil Refining and
Distribution company," Mehr news agency reported deputy oil
minister Alireza Zeighami as saying.
He admonished airline companies for not taking the
opportunity to address the issue in recent meetings with state
officials.
The total amount of payments outstanding amounted to more
than $200 million, two-thirds of which was owed by domestic
carriers, he added.
Zeighami did not say which companies were in debt but
Iranian media have reported that they include Mahan, Aseman and
Zagros airlines.
The cost of fuel domestically has risen seven-fold since
mid-2011 after the government launched a programme to withdraw
generous subsidies.
In September 2012 the government withdrew the airlines'
access to a preferential rate for foreign currency as part of a
drive to reduce state spending.
As a result, airlines have been forced to raise ticket
prices. In November last year national carrier Iran Air nearly
doubled prices to international destinations after facing
soaring costs due to the slump in the value of the rial.
Finding spare parts continues to be a challenge for
carriers, which are prevented by sanctions from making purchases
directly from manufacturers Boeing and Airbus.
