DUBAI/GENEVA Dec 30 Iran arrested a businessman
subject to U.S. and European Union sanctions on Monday, Iranian
media reported, as officials met in Geneva for further talks on
the country's nuclear programme.
Babak Zanjani, the chairman of Sorinet Group, was arrested
on Monday afternoon, Mehr news agency quoted judiciary spokesman
Gholamhossein Mohseni-Ejei as saying. Iran's state news agency
IRNA cited an unnamed source as saying Zanjani had been
transferred to Evin prison in Tehran.
No comment was immediately available from Sorinet. Zanjani
has denied any wrongdoing.
The Iranian news agencies announced the arrest as Iranian
officials held expert-level talks with their counterparts from
six world powers, a third round of discussions on how to roll
out the Nov. 24 deal that Iran agreed in return for relief from
some economic sanctions.
Since the election of President Hassan Rouhani in June, Iran
has promised a policy of engagement with the West.
Iran's Press TV said Zanjani had been arrested on corruption
charges and quoted the head of the Supreme Audit Court,
Amin-Hossein Rahimi, as saying the National Iranian Oil Company
had tasked him with exporting oil worth $3.0 billion.
"The problem is that they were supposed to get collateral
from him by law and this was not done. This is a violation,"
Press TV quoted Rahimi as saying.
The U.S. Treasury Department slapped financial penalties on
Zanjani and a network of companies in April, accusing them of
trying to evade sanctions over the nuclear programme by moving
billions of dollars on behalf of the Iranian government.
Zanjani was already a target of sanctions from the European
Union, which described him a year ago as "a key facilitator for
Iranian oil deals".
After the U.S. penalties were announced in April, Zanjani
told Reuters the publicity had helped his business, which has up
to 65 companies operating in cosmetics, food, oil and aviation.
On Saturday Rouhani asked his government to be vigilant in
identifying businessmen who had profiteered from sanctions.
