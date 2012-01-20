(Adds India to part-pay in rupees)
By Risa Maeda
TOKYO Jan 20 Japan pledged on Friday to
keep cutting purchases of Iranian crude in the clearest public
offer of support yet among Asia's big buyers for U.S. efforts to
tighten an international noose around Iran in an escalating
dispute over its nuclear ambitions.
Other Asian buyers of Iran's crude have indicated less
co-operation or been less forthright in their comments following
a flurry of visits to the continent in the past two weeks by
envoys of President Barack Obama, who signed a new sanctions law
on New Year's Eve aimed at starving Tehran of critical oil
revenues.
Asian support for U.S. sanctions is vital since the region
buys more than half of Iran's daily crude exports. The European
Union has committed to banning Iran crude imports.
China, Iran's biggest crude customer, rejected the U.S.
sanctions as overstepping the mark and defended its extensive
imports from the second-biggest oil producer in OPEC.
India, the second-biggest importer of Iranian crude, also
rejected the U.S. pressure and said it would continue to trade
with Tehran.
Officially, South Korea says it has yet to determine its
response. But government and industry sources say the government
is trying to line up alternative supplies of crude in case it is
forced by the U.S. sanctions to reduce Iranian crude imports.
Washington wants Asia to cut crude imports from Iran in a
bid to pressure Tehran to rein in its nuclear ambitions, which
it suspects are aimed at making weapons. Iran rejects the charge
and says its programme is for peaceful means.
Obama sent a team to South Korea and Japan this week led by
the U.S. State Department's special adviser for nonproliferation
and arms control, Robert Einhorn, and the Treasury Department's
assistant secretary for terrorist financing, Daniel Glaser.
Other officials, including Treasury Secretary Timothy
Geithner, have visited during the last two weeks.
Einhorn made clear that the United States was looking for
Asian oil buyers to cut their purchases of Iranian crude.
The United States says it will punish financial institutions
that deal with Iran's central bank, the main clearing house for
oil payments. However, a country can earn a waiver from the
sanctions if it significantly reduces trade with Iran.
Tightening sanctions in recent years appear to be taking a
toll on Iran, weakening its currency and making it increasingly
difficult for importers of its oil to make international
payments.
Japan told U.S. officials in Tokyo on Friday it had cut Iran
crude imports by about 40 percent in the past five years, Trade
Minister Yukio Edano told a press briefing.
"We also told them our understanding is that this trend is
set to continue," he said. "Having said that, we asked U.S.
officials to consider the Japanese situation in a flexible
manner, including the consideration of a waiver from the U.S.
law on sanctions. And I understand that negotiations will
continue."
Fresh cuts to Japan's Iranian crude imports are likely in
about three months, Akihiko Tembo, president of the Petroleum
Association of Japan said on Thursday.
Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry will hold
talks with buyers in Japan of Iranian crude about cutting
supplies, a ministry source said.
Cutting Iranian crude imports is particularly risky for
Japan. Since the Fukushima nuclear power plant disaster last
year, the world's third-biggest economy is much more reliant on
energy imports. Some 10 percent of overall oil imports come from
Iran.
South Korea also intends to seek a waiver from the U.S.
sanctions, sources say, but in public comments has not shown any
clear commitment to cutting imports.
"We have not yet set any certain policy such as reducing our
crude imports from Iran. Nothing has been determined yet,"
Minister of Knowledge Economy, Hong Suk-woo, told Reuters on the
sidelines of an energy event on Friday.
However, government and industry sources said Seoul is
trying to line up alternative suppliers in case Iran purchases
are shut down by the sanctions.
The battle to win support from China and India is much
tougher for Washington.
China, which has long rejected unilateral sanctions against
Iran, gave no hint of giving ground last week when Geithner
visited Beijing to lobby for support.
However, Premier Wen Jiabao was frank this week in comments
warning Tehran against any effort to acquire nuclear weapons,
saying Beijing "adamantly opposes Iran developing and possessing
nuclear weapons."
The sets of comments underline the tricky path Beijing is
trying to steer between pressure from Washington and its allies
and expectations from Iran, which sees China as a sympathetic
Third World power.
India sent a delegation to Tehran this week to work out ways
to continue buying Iran's oil, worried that the current payments
route through Turkey's state-controlled Halkbank
could be hobbled by the U.S. sanctions.
The two sides have agreed to use the restricted rupee for
some payments, a government source said on Friday, and boost
exports from India to Iran to help counterbalance India's $12
billion annual oil import bill.
Foreign Secretary Ranjan Mathai said this week that India
intended to keep on importing from Iran.
"We have accepted sanctions which are made by the United
Nations. Other sanctions do not apply to individual countries,"
he told reporters. "We continue to buy oil from Iran."
China, Japan and South Korea have made a flurry of trips in
recent weeks to the Middle East, visiting the likes of Saudi
Arabia and the United Arab Emirates who produce crude oil that
could replace Iranian grade oil.
Still, the Asian buyers are wary of cutting off ties with
Iran. The producer is the world's fifth-biggest crude exporter
and so a vital source of fuel for Asia's economic growth.
If pushed too far, Tehran says it will close the Strait of
Hormuz, a vital shipping lane in the Gulf that carries a third
of the world's seaborne oil trade and a route for much of the
oil that heads to Asia.
(Reporting by Cho Meeyoung in Seoul; Risa Maeda, Stanley White
and Tetsushi Kajimoto in Tokyo, Chris Buckley in Beijing, Nidhi
Verma in New Delhi and Ramin Mostafavi in Tehran; Writing by
Neil Fullick; Editing by Ian Geoghegan)