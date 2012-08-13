(Correct's China's August loadings in the ninth paragraph to 16
* Asian imports of Iran oil may edge up, but will level by
year-end
* Japan, China, India and South Korea buy most of Iran's oil
exports
* Iran exports at risk due to possible fresh sanctions
By Osamu Tsukimori and Chen Aizhu
TOKYO/BEIJING, Aug 10 Asia's major crude buyers
are finding ways around tough U.S. and EU sanctions to maintain
imports from Iran, suggesting that, for now, the worst may be
over for the OPEC producer that is losing more than $100 million
a day in oil export revenues.
China, India, Japan and South Korea buy most of the one
million barrels per day of crude Iran is able to export despite
financial, shipping and insurance sanctions aimed at curbing
funds for its controversial nuclear programme.
After a lull in imports in the middle of the year caused by
Asian refineries reducing purchases as sanctions kicked in,
analysts expect shipments to rise in August and September.
But on average, imports are likely to remain steady until
the end of the year, unless the United States and the European
Union come up with fresh sanctions to curb Iran's earnings.
"The drop in Iranian oil exports has levelled out over the
past couple months at roughly 1 million barrels per day below
2011 levels," said Trevor Houser, a partner at the New
York-based Rhodium Group and a former State Department adviser.
"I don't expect shipments to Asia to fall much further
during the second half of the year, but don't expect them to
increase much either."
At current prices, Iran is losing some $110 million a day in
export earnings compared with the start of the year.
Japan more than doubled its August loadings to 7 million
barrels compared with July to make up for disruptions through
the middle of the year, while India is expected to follow suit
and load 2 million barrels at most, industry sources say.
China, Iran's biggest oil customer and trading partner, kept
August loadings unchanged from July at about 16 million barrels.
The West suspects Iran is building nuclear weapons, which
Tehran denies.
INSURANCE SNAGS PERSIST
Even though global markets are awash with crude, Iranian oil
has retained its appeal with discounted prices, easier trade
financing terms and because its grade of high-sulphur oil is
well suited to many refineries.
Earlier this year, the United States granted allies Japan,
South Korea and India a waiver from financial sanctions after
they reduced purchases from Iran by around 15 percent in the
first half of the year from year earlier levels.
China was given a U.S. waiver after imports fell by more
than 20 percent during the same period compared to a y ear
earlier due to a dispute over contract terms with Iran.
Imports were hit the most, however, by the EU's ban on
providing insurance for Iranian oil shipments. EU insurers
underwrite most maritime shipping, and insurers elsewhere have
been unable to offer cover for the billions of dollars in claims
that could stem from a spill.
The lack of cover prompted South Korea to halt shipments
from Iran in July. Its loadings are set to resume in September
after Korean refiners decided to follow counterparts in China
and India and ask Iran to deliver crude on its own tankers,
shifting responsibility to Iran for insurance.
So far, only Japan is providing refiners with
government-backed insurance of up to $7.6 billion to ship
Iranian oil. India's state-run insurers can provide some limited
cover.
Making Iran responsible for insurance is risky in the event
of an accident, industry experts say, and using its limited
number of oil tankers is not a long-term solution because of new
U.S. sanctions that will target the national tanker firm NITC.
"Insurance problems ... shipping problems and transportation
problems are persisting," said B. K. Namdeo, executive director
at Hindustan Petroleum Corp., India's second-biggest refiner.
The International Energy Agency, in its latest report on
Friday, estimated exports of Iranian oil had fallen to
multi-year lows of 1 million barrels per day in July from 1.74
million in June.
It said there was scope for exports to rise by September,
but Iran would continue to face "major
difficulties".
RISKY BUSINESS
Sanctions could tighten further as the United States and the
European Union try to choke off more Iranian funds. Tougher
sanctions while the world economy is slowing down would limit
the impact on oil prices.
Brent crude rose to a near four-year high of $128 a barrel
in February, largely on worries about the loss of Iranian
supplies, but has eased to around $112 as several major oil
producers stepped up output just as demand for crude was waning
due to the European debt crisis and weakening growth in the
United States and China.
"I doubt we've seen the end of pressure on Asian consumers
to avoid Iranian crude," said John Vautrain, an independent
Bangkok-based energy consultant.
"The concerns about Iranian nuclear and other policies that
gave rise to the sanctions are still there and they haven't gone
away. Policy has now shifted and is intended to reduce the flow
of Iranian oil," he said.
The United States is due to review the waivers it granted
Iranian oil buyers in the months ahead, and will only renew them
if nations show a consistent decline in purchases.
"A single month is not going to be the deciding factor,"
U.S. Deputy Energy Secretary Daniel Poneman said last month.
The temptation to take on more Iranian crude is strong, but
Asian buyers are wary of the political risks. "What's the extra
incentive for taking that kind of extra risk? We always like to
toe a middle line," said a Chinese trader dealing with Iran, who
declined to be identified because of the sensitivity of the
subject.
Ken Koyama, a director at the Institute of Energy Economics
of Japan, agreed.
"I think Asian buyers will maintain the basic downtrend in
imports to balance their own needs with the pressure from the
U.S. and Europe," Koyama said.
